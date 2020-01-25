Marsh, Helen Fern

MADISON — Helen Fern Marsh, died on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in her 96th year. She was born to Dora (Mogridge) and Bert Marsh of Auburn, Ontario, Canada.

She attended schools in Ontario and New York. She was employed by the American Nurses Association before joining the faculty at the School of Nursing, University of Wisconsin-Madison until she retired. In retirement, she spent hours volunteering for which she received an award.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by a sister, June Wallace; a niece, Nita Wallace, both of Goderich, Ontario; a nephew, John Wallace and his family of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Marsh; and brother-in-law, Howard Wallace.

A time to gather to remember Helen will be held at a later date.

Graveside service burial will be held at Ball’s Cemetery in Auburn, Ontario, Canada at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Helen to the University of Wisconsin Foundation for the School of Nursing or Oakwood Foundation.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service 3325 East Washington Ave, Madison 608-249-6666 www.cressfuneralservice.com

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Marsh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.