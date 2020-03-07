Marsh, Alonzo Kimball "Kim", Jr.

MADISON - Alonzo Kimball "Kim" Marsh, Jr., of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
He was born Aug. 24, 1930, in New York City, to Alonzo Kimball Marsh, Sr. and Elizabeth Folger Marsh. He grew up in Summit, N.J. and graduated from Pingry Prep School and Rutgers University. He married Lilian Elizabeth Carncross in 1953 and spent 2 years in the Army, stationed in Texas. Kim began his career in the food industry at Campbell's Soup and then moved to Oscar Mayer for 31 years. He finished his time there in the Corporate Quality Assurance Department.
Kim has three children, Beth Marsh (Ralph LeVan), James Marsh (Teena Tainio), and Peter Marsh (Zula Lachinbal); three grandchildren, Matthew LeVan (Lindsay Robinson), Andrew LeVan and Arie Marsh; and one great grandchild, Alexander LeVan. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Mary Marsh Benedict; his wife Lilian Carncross Marsh; and his son David Kimball Marsh.
Kim loved to golf, and was a long time member of Oscar Mayer's golf leagues. He also loved traveling with his wife. They traveled through France on bicycle, visited China & Mongolia, and took cruises throughout the Caribbean and through the Panama Canal. Kim was also active in Boy Scouts with his sons and served as Scoutmaster of Troop 8 in Madison. He was an avid vegetable gardener. He trained hunting dogs, hunted, and loved being outdoors.
Kim was also a 25+ year volunteer at Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin where he also served on the Board of Directors and as Interim Director for several years.
The family will be holding a private Celebration of Life. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice (5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, Wis., 53711. http://www.agrace.org/donate/donate-today) or to Second Harvest Foodbank (2802 Dairy Drive, Madison, Wis., 53718. https://give.shfb.org/donatenow).
A special thank you to everyone at Agrace Hospice and Oakwood Village for their loving care and support of the entire family during the last year.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com or mail to Beth Marsh, 197 Rainbow Drive #9737, Livingston, Texas, 77399.
Cress Center
6021 University Ave. Madison
(608) 238-8406