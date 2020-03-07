Marsh, Alonzo Kimball "Kim", Jr.

MADISON - Alonzo Kimball "Kim" Marsh, Jr., of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

He was born Aug. 24, 1930, in New York City, to Alonzo Kimball Marsh, Sr. and Elizabeth Folger Marsh. He grew up in Summit, N.J. and graduated from Pingry Prep School and Rutgers University. He married Lilian Elizabeth Carncross in 1953 and spent 2 years in the Army, stationed in Texas. Kim began his career in the food industry at Campbell's Soup and then moved to Oscar Mayer for 31 years. He finished his time there in the Corporate Quality Assurance Department.

Kim has three children, Beth Marsh (Ralph LeVan), James Marsh (Teena Tainio), and Peter Marsh (Zula Lachinbal); three grandchildren, Matthew LeVan (Lindsay Robinson), Andrew LeVan and Arie Marsh; and one great grandchild, Alexander LeVan. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Mary Marsh Benedict; his wife Lilian Carncross Marsh; and his son David Kimball Marsh.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}