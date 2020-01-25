Marquess, Harlan Earl "Mark"

Mark was born on Jan. 23, 1931, in Sheridan, Wyo., to Earl and Fern (Kinneman) Marquess. His love of nature was nurtured growing up in the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains and was evident throughout his life. Mark graduated from Sheridan High School and then studied accounting. He then joined the Air Force. He was sent to the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center in Monterey, Calif. to learn Russian. He served in the Korean War and was stationed in Japan using his language skills to help in the war effort. After his military service, Mark earned his doctorate in Slavic Language at UC Berkley. In 1958, Mark married Joyce Shepard. In 1964, Mark’s young family moved to Madison, where Mark joined the UW Madison Slavic Language Department, teaching Russian and Czech. In 1972, Mark co-authored, with Meyer Galler, “Soviet Prison Camp Speech: A Survivor’s Glossary.” In 1979, Mark married Jeanette Blodau. He retired from UW Madison in 1992. In retirement, Mark enjoyed visiting national parks, canoeing on Wisconsin rivers, attending Madison opera, making music with The Madison Recorder Society, and volunteering with The Sierra Club.