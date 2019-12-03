Marozick, Marjorie Ruth "Marge"

MADISON—Marjorie Ruth “Marge” Marozick, age 96, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. She was born on Oct. 23, 1923, in Lafayette, Ind., the daughter of Walter and Joanna (Nelson) Burkhardt. Marjorie married Norman “Norm” Marozick on Aug. 14, 1943.
Marjorie is survived by her husband, Norm; sons, Mark (Linda) Marozick and Walter Marozick; daughter, Mary Marozick; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Dorothy Mathew.
A funeral service will be held at HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, with the Rev. Bernt Tweit presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
