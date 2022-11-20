MCFARLAND — Marlys Jeanette (Stanek) Scott, of McFarland, Wis., age 86, passed away the morning of November 12, 2022, after a prolonged illness, surrounded by her loving children and husband.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albin and Gabriella (Beranek) Stanek; brothers: Sylvester, Donald and Melvin Stanek; and sisters: Evelyn Rensink and Bess Martinson. Marlys is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert Scott; children: Renae (John) Feldner, Shaun (Betty) Hatfield and Alan (Jodie) Scott; grandchildren: Eddie, Elizabeth, Jeremy, Justin, Bryan, and Emelia; and ten great-grandchildren: Austin, Sydney, Taylor, Isabel, Matilda, Quinn, Natalie, Josie, Sylvia and Theo.

Marlys was born and grew up outside of Yuba, Wis., and graduated from Hillsboro High School as Salutatorian of the class of 1954. After graduation, she left Hillsboro and made a new life for herself in Madison, Wis. She found employment with American Family Insurance where she met the love of her life, Robert Scott, and they were married on November 18, 1967. Marlys retired from American Family after 35 years of continuous employment, in 1997.

Marlys was skilled with needle and thread, crafting beautiful heirlooms for family and friends. Her other passions included traveling with friends, particularly to her favorite city, Paris, France; hosting large family gatherings, especially at Christmas time; going to the movies and following her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities.

A special thank you to the staff at Sienna Crest Assisted Living and Agrace Hospice Care who provided skilled, loving caregiving support.

To honor Marlys’ memory, please make donations to Agrace Hospice Care and/or Sienna Crest Assisted Living, 604 Lewellen St., Marshall, WI 53559.

A private service for close family is planned.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

5801 Highway 51

McFarland

(608) 838-0655