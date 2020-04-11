Marks, Kristi Lee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DANE - Kristi Lee Marks (Templeton), age 62, passed away on April 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born June 8, 1957, to Cal and Merva (Millette) Templeton. Married to Bob Marks in 1986. Kristi graduated from East High, worked for Webcrafters for 17 years, then attended MATC, graduated and went to work for Physicians Plus and UW Medical Foundation for 26 years as a Medical Document Specialist.

She was an avid motorcyclist from an early age on her dad’s old Harley. Along with her husband, they took several cross country trips, through mountains, deserts, and along oceans. She loved camping, knitting, quilting, canning, time spent with kids and grandkids, and kitties. She also taught religious education for two years, at St. Peter’s in Madison, where she and Bob have been members for more than 35 years.

Survived by her husband, Robert; children, Jesse Baker and Caly Green; grandchildren, Dylan, Kyle, Clay, and Stasjia, of whom she was so proud and loved dearly; her brothers, Brady (Barb), Bill, and Scott (Caroline) Templeton; a niece; nephews; and in-laws, who were so generous and supportive. She will be missed greatly.