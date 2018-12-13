REEDSBURG - Conrad Carl Markley, age 95, of Reedsburg passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at 11 a.m., at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Hillpoint, with Pastor Daniel Lewig officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery in the Town of Westfield. A visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg, and Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church would be appreciated.