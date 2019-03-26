MONONA - Edward Arnold Marking Sr., age 89, of Monona, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019, surrounded by his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St, Monona, on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.