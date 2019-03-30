MONONA - Edward A. Marking Sr., 89 years young, of Monona, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Karmenta Nursing Home, after a long illness. He was born to Martin and Margaret (Koch) Marking on Jan. 31, 1930, in Black Earth and married Iline Pfister at St. James Catholic Church, June 30, 1956, in Madison. He worked at Oscar Mayer for 33 years, retiring in 1985, and at the Alliant Energy Center for nearly 50 years. Ed volunteered as an EMT on the Monona Ambulance for 20 years. After retiring, he drove the elderly and handicapped people around for several companies.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerome; Iline's parents, William and Elizabeth Pfister Sr.; brothers-in-law, Werner Annen, William Kelly Sr., William Pfister Jr., and Lester Gammeter Sr.; and sisters-in-law, Ruth Pfister and Betty Rose Pfister. He is survived by his wife, Iline; daughters, Virginia Marking, Madison, Martha Marking (Michael Slaughter), Boone, N.C., Yvonne Dahl (Gary Barman), Monona, Michelle Marking (Mark Disch), Verona, Karen Kipp (Steve), Madison, Nancy Thornsen (Larry "Bo"), Madison and Joanne Silver (Larry), Verona; and son, Edward A. Marking Jr. (Joanne), Madison. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, Howard, Matthew, Jacob, Kaitlyn, Taylor, Paige, Kari, Candace, Mars, Michael, Natalie, Logan, Eli, Alexander, Carson and McKenna. He is further survived by sisters, Jeannette Annen and Rita Kelly; many other relatives; and honorary grandson, Manny Toal, Monona.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield Road, Monona, on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Father Chad Droessler officiating. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m., and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be at Highland Memory Gardens following the Mass.
Memorials may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary, Monona, or St. Francis Xavier Church, Black Earth. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.