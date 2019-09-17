MADISON - Mary Francis Markgraf, age 86, passed away peacefully with family by her side, on Sept. 14, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on Feb. 25, 1933, in Saint Jo, Texas to parents, Chief and Opal (Pilcher) McMahan.
Mary completed business college in Fort Worth, Texas. She married Robert “Bob” Philip Markgraf in 1954 and they were blessed with four children. While in Texas, Mary was the chief secretary for Texas Electric. After moving with her family to Madison, she worked for both Lake City Bank and Walsh Clinic as head bookkeeper. Mary was a member of Madison Baptist Church on Portage Road. She was a wonderful homemaker to her family. She loved reading, and spending time outside in her flower garden and walking.
Mary is survived by her husband, Robert Markgraf; children, Cynthia (Phil) Porozynski, Charles “Greg” (Jean) Markgraf, Phyllis Whitcomb, Steven Markgraf; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and brother, Archie “Wayne” (Shirley) McMahan.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Richard and Jerry McMahan.
The family would like to thank friend and neighbor, Nancy Smith for her love and support, as well as, the staff of Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, with Pastor Mike Weiss officiating. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Private Interment will take place at Sunset Memory Gardens in Madison. Memorials may be made to Madison Baptist Church, 2323 Portage Road, Madison, WI 53704. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
