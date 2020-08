Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla./LODI – Robert L. Markart, age 68, passed away on Feb. 19, 2020, of natural causes. He was born on Feb. 27, 1951, in Madison, Wis. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.