LODI—George E. Markart, age 81, of Lodi, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, with his family by his side. He was born on Dec. 9, 1936, in Middleton, the son of Fredrick and Gertrude (Hegge) Markart. On Jan. 5, 1956, George enlisted into the U.S. Air Force and became an aircraft mechanic. After his discharge in 1960, he worked as a mechanic for several companies in the Middleton and Madison area and also in Lodi, at Schillling Chevrolet. On Aug. 27, 1960, George married Marie Hohlstein in Lodi. George then joined Rayovac as a mechanic, where he worked for over 35 years until retiring in the year 2000.
George is survived by his children, Judy (Boyd) Pierce, Dan (Angie) Markart, Julie (John) Haag and Janice (Jeff) Taplick; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bob (Kay) Markart and Fred (Antoinette) Markart; and his sisters, Donna (Don) Adler, Helen (Bill) Adler and Debbie Lawler. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie in 2011.
A Gathering celebrating George’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
The family would like to thank the staffs of VA Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for their loving care of George, and a “special thank you” to both Lyman “Jr.” Hahn and Pat Kelly for all of their visits and support during George’s illness.
