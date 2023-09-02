Mark James Kluth

Dec. 19, 1962 - Aug. 25, 2023

PARDEEVILLE - Mark James Kluth, 60 of Pardeeville, WI, left us too soon Friday, August 25, 2023. He was surrounded by his loving family at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. Mark was born December 19, 1962 in Portage.

He grew up and spent most of his life in Pardeeville. Mark was a hard worker from the time he was 11 years old, when he got his first job on the neighbor's farm.

As an adult, he worked as a heavy equipment operator and later became an owner/operator for BCP Transportation in Deerfield. He loved to fish, ride his Harley, and play cards with friends. Most of all, he loved his dog, Rambo, whom he often took with him on the road in his semi. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Rita (Zerbel) Kluth of Pardeeville; sisters: Pamela Kluth (Randy Bakovka) of Oneida, TN, Becky (Andy Hess) Kluth-Rosol of Loganville, and Rhonda (Daniel) Tollison of Portage; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Kluth; brother, Randy Kluth; nephew, Michael Larson; and his niece, Angela Larson.

A visitation will be held Friday, September 8, 2023 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM followed by a brief service and a light supper at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.