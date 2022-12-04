Mark Andrew Frazier

Nov. 17, 1984—Nov. 23, 2022

MADISON—Mark Frazier, age 38, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. He was born on Nov. 17, 1984, in Madison, Wis., the son of Tim and Cheryl (Ellis) Frazier.

Mark is survived by his wife, Melissa; mother, Cheryl (David Coe) Frazier; brother, Bryan (Niki) Frazier; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Tim.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Mark’s name to the Dane County Humane Society, Wisconsin Public Radio or the Coalition for Rainforest Nations Secretariat.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.

