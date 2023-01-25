Marjorie W. (Vruwink) Kaye

A funeral service will be held at CHRIST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 944 E. Gorham St., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. A full obituary will appear in the Jan. 29, 2023, edition of the Wisconsin State Journal.