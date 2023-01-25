May 17, 1935 – Jan. 17, 2023
MADISON—Marjorie W. (Vruwink) Kaye, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Fountainhead Homes.
A funeral service will be held at CHRIST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 944 E. Gorham St., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. A full obituary will appear in the Jan. 29, 2023, edition of the Wisconsin State Journal.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
