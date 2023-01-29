May 17, 1935 – Jan. 17, 2023

MADISON—Marjorie W. (Vruwink) Kaye, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Fountainhead Homes. She was born on May 17, 1935, in Cedar Grove, WI, the daughter of Alvin and Josephine (Princeton) Vruwink.

Marge graduated from Cedar Grove High School in 1953, where she played in the marching band, was valedictorian of her graduating class, and attended Badger Girls State. Following her graduation from UW-Milwaukee in 1957, Marge taught elementary school at Washington School in Appleton. She married Robert Kaye on Aug. 6, 1960, and taught 6th grade at Schenk School in Madison. In the 1970’s she became a social worker at Arbor View Health Care Center and Waunakee Manor. In 1992 she became the director of the adult and child day care center at Waunakee Manor, where she was famous for her spaghetti recipe. Marge was a longtime member of Christ Presbyterian Church in Madison, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and a deacon. She also participated in the prayer shawl ministry and various other ministries of the church.

Marge was known for her sweet nature and unwavering loving kindness, always putting the interests of others first. While she enjoyed cooking, gardening, playing the piano, and bridge, her greater joy was when these skills could be used in the service of others.

Marge is survived by her daughters, Lindy (Mike) Anderson, Laurie (Russ) Wanta and Sharon (Tris Hopkins) Kaye; five granddaughters, Samantha (Zach) Beaver, Celina (Jalen) Walker, Josie Anderson, Alyssa Anderson and Audrey Hopkins; grandsons, Theran (Hannah Schneider) Wanta and Xavier Hopkins; great-grandchildren, Simon Beaver, Louis Beaver and Dezmond Walker; sisters-in-law, Marion Kudrna, Irene Kruchten, Mary Alice McMullen, Patricia Neumaier and Ethel Howard; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents, Alvin and Josephine; brothers-in-law, Charles Kudrna, Edwin Kruchten, Roman Kruchten, George Polacek, Raymond McMullen, Vernon Neumaier and Donald Howard; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Kruchten and Helen Polacek; and niece, Paula Kudrna.

A funeral service will be held at CHRIST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 944 E. Gorham St., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Memorials may be made in Marge’s name to Christ Presbyterian Church or Olbrich Gardens. The family wishes to thank Joe and Ruth Polacek, the staff and friends at Fountainhead Homes, her medical care team, her church family and Brighton Hospice for all of their wonderful care and support given to Marge and her family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

