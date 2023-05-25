Marjorie L. Fitzgerald

Sept. 21, 1942 - May 17, 2023

Marjorie L. Fitzgerald passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at St. Clare Hospital after suffering a devastating stroke with her loving family by her side.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton with Pastor Amos Vande Hei officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery following the service.

Marge was born September 21, 1942 in Adams, WI, the daughter of Harold and Marie (Jacobson) Walker. She grew up happily on a farm in the Plainville area with four sisters and graduated from the Wisconsin Dells High School.

While working in the office at the Fitzgerald Motel, Marge met her future husband. On April 4, 1964 she married the love of her life, Frank Fitzgerald.

Together they welcomed two daughters, Carmelle (John) Martens and Tiffany (Russell) Kemner. During this time they created a successful business, starting out as Marge's Beauty Salon, later named Co-Ed Classics. It was in this business that they made many life-long friends. While Frank focused his attentions on the salon Marge jumped into selling real estate. She worked many years at Wisconsin Dells Realty, building a successful and enjoyable career and making many more friends.

After retiring, Marge moved to Baraboo to be closer to her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending her time with family, gardening, reading, watching mysteries, doing puzzles, going to plays and concerts, playing cards and Mahjong with friends and traveling.

Marge is survived by her daughters: Carmelle (John) Martens and Tiffany (Russ) Kemner; grandchildren: Brittany (Kasey) Kemner, Jacob Kemner, Stephanie (Jackson) Siebers and Rachel (Peyton) Siebers; sister, Nancy (Daniel) Sayre; nieces: Paula (Kevin) Jones-Pavelka and Susan (Mike) Anderson; nephews: Guy, Tony and Chad McFarlin; close friends: Carolyn and Sharon; and many more nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Fitzgerald; parents, Harold and Marie Walker; sisters: Jean (Ray) Ford, Janet (Dave) Jones and Dorothy (Charles) McFarlin; brothers-in-law: Ray Ford, David Jones and Charles McFarlin; nephews: Ben Ford and Todd Jones as well as many other family members.

The family would like to extend their most heartfelt thanks to the staff at Agrace Hospice Care and the nurses that cared for her at St. Clare Hospital during her final days allowing us all peace and son-in law, John, for being the steady hand needed during the storm.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.