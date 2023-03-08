Dec. 8, 1923—March 3, 2023

MADISON—Marjorie F. Coughlin, age 99, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2023. She was born on December 8, 1923, in Burlington, WI, to Martha and Seth Fratt.

Marjorie was an avid reader, knitter, and enjoyed playing golf and traveling with Paul, her husband of 72 years. Together they visited over 40 countries. Being the only girl with four brothers, Marjorie developed a strong sense of independence and was a very active person. In recent years you could often catch Marjorie with her walker on the sidewalks around Coventry Village, where she lived. She valued time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren many of whom lived in the Madison area.

She is preceded in death by her husband Paul, who died on the same date in 2017. She is survived by her two children: Charles (Marjorie) Coughlin of Colorado and Carol (Steven) Skolaski of Madison; her grandchildren: Kathleen (Warick Norton) Coughlin, Maureen (Phil Hood) Easley, Bridget (Alan) Sheriff, Kevin (Chrisy) Coughlin, Ciara (Marcus Morrow) Coughlin, Sarah (Scott) Joelson, Laura (Joe Peterson) Skolaski, Amy (JP) Fassbender, Jennifer (Pravin Mansukhani) Skolaski; and her 21 great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the Catholic Multicultural Center at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 401 S. Owen Dr., Madison, WI