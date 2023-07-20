Marion L. Brown

Aug. 16, 1924 - July 10, 2023

DURAND - Marion L. Brown, 98, of Durand, IL, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2023. Marion was the daughter of the late Louis and Helen (Schuster) Enderle. She was born in Hinckley, MN on August 16, 1924. She was a graduate of McGregor High School in Minnesota, Class of 1942.

Marion wed Robert E. Brown on August 24, 1946 in Camp Douglas, WI. She held many different job titles throughout her life: nanny, waitress at Rocky's Cafe and Munitions Plant Operator in Baraboo, WI until the war ended in 1945. She then became a homemaker and was able to care for her expanding family.

Marion was happiest when she was spending time with her family. She loved making quilts for her children and grandchildren, and especially doing her crossword puzzles. Marion has a deep rooted Christian faith and belongs to Windsor Baptist Church in Loves Park, IL. She will be dearly missed by so many.

Survived by her children: Lynne (Pastor Estel) Cobb, Thomas Brown, Donald Brown, Laurie Oxley, Bobbie Sue Inwood, John (Vicky) Brown, Roger (Rita) Enderle, Debbie (Ray) Blackburn, and Russell (Laudean) Enderle; 23 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and sister, Rose (Sonny) Anderson.

Preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Helen Enderle; husband, Robert E. Brown; daughter, Leah R. Boyle (J. Grant); and son-in-law, Glenn A. Inwood.

Donations may be made to the Windsor Baptist Church elevator fund in Marion's honor.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Windsor Baptist Church, 1115 Windsor Road, Loves Park, IL 61111. The funeral service will begin immediately following the visitation at 12:00 PM. Burial will take place Monday, July 31, 2023 at the Camp Douglas Cemetery in Camp Douglas, WI.