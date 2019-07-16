LAKE WALES, FLA.—Kathy Marion of Lake Wales, Florida, died unexpectedly in Watertown, New York, on Sunday morning July 14th, 2019 at the age of 87.
Kathy was born Kathleen Agnes Mackesey to S. Ambrose and Agnes Ferrell Mackesey in June of 1932 in Madison, Wis. She attended St. James Grade School and Madison West High School where she graduated in 1950. Kathy married Gerry (G.B.) Marion on May 19, 1951 and lived in St. Paul, Minn, Manhattan, Kan., Carbondale, Ill., and Shawano, Wis., before retiring to Madison/Sun Prairie and ultimately moving to Lake Wales, Fla.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, S.A. and Agnes; her brothers, Thomas, Edwin, Vincent and Richard; her sisters, Evelyn Sprague and Mildred Lewis; her husband of 50 years, Gerry; and her grandson, Jacob. She is survived by her children, William, Nancy (Learn), Richard and James; as well as nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Throughout her adult life Kathy loved to travel, often to visit family, play cards with friends, and work with charities through her local Parish and community. When not spending time talking with family members far and wide and/or caring for the needs of others, she could often be found rooting on the Badgers, Packers, Wildcats and Rays. Always faithful, she loved her Lord, her Church, her family and her friends, and she was loved by many.
Visitation will be held at Saint Dennis Parrish in Madison, Wis. at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 19, followed by a Funeral Mass. A luncheon will be held at the Saint Dennis Fellowship Hall immediately following Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Assn.