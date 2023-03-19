Dec. 8, 1930 – March 3, 2023

MADISON—Marion Joan Heiman, age 92, of Madison, died Friday, March 3, 2023, after a long illness. She was born Dec. 8, 1930, in Madison to Willis and Grace McCray.

Joan graduated from East High School in 1948 and attended college in Madison and Superior, Wis., before moving to Arizona and Colorado while her husband served in the U.S. Air Force. They later lived in Wisconsin Dells before making their home on Madison’s east side with their four children. Joan was an educator at Glendale Elementary School and church secretary at First Christian Church.

Surviving her are her children, Julie (David) Ellis, Kathleen Heiman (Jeff Budrys), Joel (Nicole) Heiman; grandchildren, Bryan O’Connor, Grace Heiman (Sam Parker), Dexter Budrys, and Samuel Heiman; two nieces, and many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother; husband, Ernie J. Heiman; grandsons, Nicolas Ratsimihah and Andy Palmer; and daughter, Beth O’Connor.

A memorial will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank Agrace HospiceCare for the dedicated care they provided.

A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.