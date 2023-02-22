Dec. 8, 1935—Feb. 17, 2023

STOUGHTON—Marion J. Gjertson, age 87, passed away with family by her side on Friday, February 17, 2023, after a battle with colon cancer.

She was born in Stoughton on December 8, 1935, the daughter of Erick and Amy Alme. Marion graduated from Stoughton High School in 1953. She taught accordion in the Janesville area until she met and married Merle Gjertson in 1956. They started their family in 1957, when Douglas was born, then came Susan and Wayne in the next four years. Marion and Merle, along with other family members, raised tobacco for 18 years. Their home was built in 1965, where Marion lived her entire life.

When the children were all in school Marion got a job with a locally owned insurance office. After earning the necessary skills, she and a business partner started Stoughton Insurance Mart. It remained on Main Street for over 20 years until it was sold. Marion stayed on until another business sale would bring her to part time work until she retired for good.

Marion was a lifelong member of First Lutheran Church. She was a member of the ladies circle for many years. Marion did her civic duty during times of voting; she volunteered for Dane County until driving and winter weather forced another choice to stop doing something she enjoyed.

Marion is survived by her three children: Doug (Jennifer), Susan, and Wayne (Judy); grandchildren: Erick and Kyle Gjertson, Sommer Von Behren (Darryl) Berney; great-grandson, Calvin; and brother, Melvin Alme. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merle; brother, Edgar Alme; and sisters-in-law: Berdine and Tootsie Alme.

Celebration of life services will be held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton. A luncheon reception will follow at the Stoughton American Legion Post 59.

In lieu of flowers, mom and family would prefer any donations be made to the charity of the donors choice.

A special thank you to the Wednesday Lunch Group for their friendship over the years, and to the 5th floor nurses and staff at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital.

