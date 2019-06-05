Died Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Mayo Health Care Center in La Crosse.  She was born January 30, 1933 to Edwin and Hilda (Ganther) Olson in Juneau County.  She was baptized and confirmed at the Camp Douglas Methodist Church.  She attended school in Camp Douglas and was a member of the Camp Douglas graduating class of 1951.  She was united in marriage to John L. Habelman on October 20, 1956.  Together they farmed in Diamond Valley.  When her mother moved in the Tomah Care Center, where she worked as an activity’s assistant for about 10 years.  She was a member of St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Indian Creek, and later a member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Tomah.  Marion was an excellent cook and will always be remembered for her holiday Kringle, baking pies, especially her Rhubarb, and passing those skills along to her son and grandson.  She very much enjoyed fishing and took fishing trips to Canada.  Marion had a large flower and vegetable gardens, and tended to many asparagus, raspberry and strawberry beds.  Most important to Marion was her faith, her family, her neighbors and friends.  Her children and grandchildren will always remember all the time she spent bringing them to practices, cheering for them at their events.  She was their biggest cheerleader.  Marion had a warm, kind, and generous personality and will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved her.

She is survived by two sons, James and John, both of Camp Douglas, a daughter Marie (Chip) Alden of Tomah; four grandchildren, John C. Habelman (his friend Julia Pasch), Dylan, Leah (her friend Cade Peterson), and Alyssa Alden; two great-grandchildren, Riley and Madelyn Habelman; a special cousin, Tom Jackson; all the neighbors of Diamond Valley; and other friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a cousin Delores Jackson.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, 11:00 a.m, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave, Tomah.  Pastor Curtis Backhaus will officiate.  Burial will be in the Camp Douglas Cemetery.  Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., and at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
 
Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.  The family would like to thank the Mayo-St. Francis Healthcare systems in La Crosse and the Mayo Clinic in Tomah for their excellent care to Marion.

