Marion Gade

Oct. 7, 1933 - Aug. 2, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Our beautiful Mother and Grandmother Marion Gade passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side on August 2, 2023. Marion was born October 7, 1933 in Beaver Dam and raised in Chicago, IL. She was the daughter of proud German immigrants, Henry and Mary Frisch, who moved their family back to Beaver Dam in 1950, where she graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1951.

She literally fell for Kenneth Gade at a Columbus Roller Skating Rink in 1950 when they collided and on June 30, 1951 they were married. Together they lived happily in their home on Wall Street where they raised their four children before moving to their retirement house on Beaver Dam Lake.

They celebrated their glory years there by hosting family events, fishing, and enjoying weekly card nights by playing Eukre with friends. Together they celebrated a loving marriage for 51 years until Ken passed September 24, 2002.

Marion was an endlessly joyful woman who was a loving and doting mother to her children and grandchildren and was kind and thoughtful to those around her. There were few people she would meet who she didn't know outright or know through a family member or acquaintance. She was never shy about striking up a conversation and getting to know someone new.

Keeping busy was one of Marion's greatest talents. She only seemed to stop for sleep, "quiet" time for her even involved crocheting to keep her hands busy. She was truly a master at all forms of needlework. She taught crocheting for 40 years at the MPTI and the Beaver Dam Senior Center, taught rug braiding and enjoying teaching grandchildren to crochet. She was so skilled that she was called on to be an annual crocheting judge at the county fair.

She loved gardening and canning, sewing, reupholstering, refinishing furniture, cake decorating, and competing in the Dodge County Fair with all her treasures.

Besides all of her talents, Marion was a huge volunteer, she gave her time to the school system (was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church), Dodge County Fair, Beaver Bell Homemakers, Swinging Beavers Square Dance Club, and was a member of the Beaver Dam Lake Association. She was also a member of the Beaver Dam YMCA for years, she enjoyed playing cards, bowling, and square dancing with her friends. Her wonderful meals were always full of "substitutions" and her banana bread was the best in the world.

While raising their young family, Marion and Ken enjoyed lots of camping, hiking, fishing, sports and visits to the farm. After Ken's retirement, they loved traveling together.

There was nothing more important to Marion than her husband, children, grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

In 2016 Marion suffered a significant stroke and spent the remainder of her life at the Remembrance Home and Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam. She was well taken care of by the Hillside Manor and the family wants to thank all the employees for all of the loving care they provided.

Her surviving children are: Glen and (Micky) Gade of Eden, WI. They have two sons: Christopher Gade, with children: Alison, Hunter and Parker Gade, and younger son Seth and (Andrea) Gade, with sons: Dallas, Ryder, Blake, Mitchell and Colt Gade.

Susan and (Michael) Halverson and her two daughters: Regina Cruz Morales and Joey Morales and his twin children; Jayden and Jaylyn Morales. Monique and (Bill) McGuire with children: Trace and Tegan McGuire, all living in Clermont, FL. Jim and (Barb) Gade of Beaver Dam and their children: Mike and (Cory) Gade of Fox Lake and their son, Huck Gade. Megan and (Matt) Schaalma of Sheboygan and their daughters: Hailey and Natalie.

Debbie and (Andy) Cross of Appleton and their children: Rachel and (Alex) Calaway of Kaukauna with sons: Owen and Oscar Calaway and their son, Levi Cross living in Madison.

The celebration of Marion's life will be on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Cornerstone Funeral Home at 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, WI 53916. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m. followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. and then graveside burial at Highland Memorial Garden Cemetery.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.