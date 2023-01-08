Dec. 14, 1930—Jan. 4, 2023

MADISON—Marion Ardys Thoresen, age 92, of Madison, WI passed away on January 4, 2023. She was born on December 14 1930 in Mt. Vernon, WI, the daughter of Minor “Mike” and Elzira (nee Bonner) Marty. She married Trygve Eugene Thoresen on August 21, 1954.

Marion graduated from Mt. Horeb High School in 1948. After graduation, she attended St. Mary’s School of Nursing where she became a Registered Nurse, and a proud member of “The Belles of St. Mary’s”. She then attended The College of St. Francis where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree. Marion also earned a Masters in Science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

After years of service as a Surgical Nurse at Madison General and the VA Hospitals, Marion went on to teach Health Occupations at MATC, became an assistant researcher at UW’s Center for Health Systems, and a surgery scheduler at UW’s Ophthalmology Clinic.

Marion loved boating, knitting (known as the mitten lady), watching Packers and Badger football, traveling, crossword puzzles, reading mysteries (especially Agatha Christie) and biographies. She was also an active member in the St. Mary’s Alumni, Midvale Community Lutheran Church, Madison-Oslo Sister City Committee, The Red Cross, and The University League. And she was well known, especially among the grandkids, for her signature “Gramma T Bars”.

Marion is survived by her three children: Erik (Marilee), Christopher and Michael (Kimberly). She was also loved by her eight grandchildren: Paul, Graham, Tess, Logan, Haley, Alex, Sally and Annie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Trygve, her parents, Mike and Elzira Marty, her brother and sister-in law, Lyle and Virginia Marty, her brother, Medford Marty, her sister and brother-in-law Arlene and Russ Ekstrom, her sister and brother-in-law Arliss and Harold Zwickey, and her grandson, Alex Thoresen.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison, WI 53705.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in Marion’s memory to the Alex Thoresen Legacy Foundation (www.alexthoresenlegacyfoundation.org) or The St. Mary’s Foundation (www.stmarysfoundation.org).

