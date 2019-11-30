PLAIN - Richard James “Dick” Marino, 67, of Plain, Wis., passed Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, following a long and complicated illness, taking with him a smile that he had shared over a lifetime with his loving wife, Janis (Kraemer) Marino, an extended family and many friends.
Dick was born in Chicago on New Year’s Eve of 1951, the second of what would be six children of Eugene and Marie Marino. According to Dick, the timing of his birth guaranteed there would always be a party on his birthday.
He was a loving family man of Italian heritage who truly belonged at gatherings where he could cook, sing, tell stories and be with his wife; his children, Megan (Jared) Lee and Matt (Beth) Marino; his five grandchildren; his mother, Marie Marino; his brother, Jim (Karen) Marino; his sisters, Jeanne Dalgety (Jean Colvin), Betty (Gavin) Maliska; Connie (John) Tyrrell, his brother-in-law, Charlie Poppell; his mother-in-law, Jacquell Kraemer; his siblings-in-law, Sharon (Edmund) Bettinger, William (Jennifer) Kraemer, Lynnette (Robert) Zauner, Victoria (Alan) Hillmann, John (Betty) Kraemer, James (Diane) Kraemer, and Joseph (Pauline) Kraemer. He had numerous nieces and nephews, many with their own children, all of whom were welcomed into his heart and home.
Recently missing from the family gatherings were those who preceded him in death: his father, Eugene Marino; sister, Peggy Marino; father-in-law, Victor Kraemer, and brother-in-law, David Dalgety.
Dick’s five grandchildren, Owen and Annika Lee, and Emma, Madelyn, and Aubree Marino were the lights of his life, and he was their loving, funny, always kissing Papa-Rino, a title Dick cherished more than any other.
Dick retired in February of 2018 as vice president of real estate services with The Kraemer Co., where he had worked for 22 years. Prior to that, he worked with Edward Kraemer & Sons Inc. In his spare time, Dick was a reader of all things history. More, he was a loyal friend and cousin to many, always looking forward to the next opportunity to renew friendships at weddings, backyard barbecues, reunions, and vacation trips. Before the past few years, he was comfortable with a cigar and glass of wine in a circle of men, telling stories and cracking jokes.
He and Jan shared a passion for travel and visited many countries throughout Europe, Asia, Mexico and the Caribbean. Last fall, they were able to journey to Italy and Greece with family members and were busy planning their next trip when Dick’s health took a turn.
Raised in the church, Dick was a devout Catholic who graduated from Catholic grammar school at Queen of All Saints in Chicago; Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Ill., and Marquette University in Milwaukee with a double major in political science and history. He had been a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain since 1983. Dick claimed he had considered the priesthood at one point in his early years and could perform mass if one was needed and a priest was not around.
Dick was also devoted to his wife, Janis, whom he met when they were students together at Marquette. They married at St. Luke’s more than 45 years ago, and lived together in the beauty of the rolling hills of her hometown, Plain. The life they shared together was documented in literally thousands of photographs, usually showing them side by side. And if Jan was smiling or laughing, it was probably because of something Dick had said.
Dick was committed to the success of his community and gave freely of his time. He was most closely involved with the Sauk Prairie Healthcare Board, where he served for 16 years, including two terms as board president, as board secretary and as chair of the property committee. Dick was heavily involved in the new hospital building project, which he saw as a great benefit to the community he loved.
Besides the healthcare board, Dick served on the Plain Village Board, the Lions Club, Jaycees, and was a current member of the Wisconsin Real Estate Examining Board. He also was a proud member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity.
The Marino family is extending special thanks to doctors who helped Dick on his journey: Jeffrey Collins, MD; Giorgio Gimelli, MD, and Miguel A. Leal, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the following places that had touched Dick’s life: Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation; St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain, or the University of Wisconsin Cardiovascular Research Center.
Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m., at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 1240 Nachreiner Ave., Plain, Wis. and again on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Fr. John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.
Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The RICHARDSON-STAFFORD FUNERAL HOME in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.