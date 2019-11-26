PLAIN - Richard J. “Dick” Marino, age 67 of Plain passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 9 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements. A full obituary will follow on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
