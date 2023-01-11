Marilyn Virginia Maher, nee Olsen, passed away surrounded by family on January 2, 2023, in Henderson, NV, after a brief illness. She was 71.

The family was gathered to celebrate the holidays in Nevada where she and her husband, Robert P. Maher, Sr., planned to retire. The family always looked forward to this special time of year when they shared “Maher Christmas.” This year’s celebration was significantly special as the first time in years when all could come together from across the country.

Marilyn wore many hats in her life, significantly as the Executive Director of the YWCA in Freeport, IL, where she was recognized for running critical women’s programming and most recently as the CFO at ACD Distribution in Middleton, WI. She worked daily alongside her son, Robert P. Maher, Jr. Her leadership will be sorely missed. Though she was dedicated to her vocation, she still found many seas to cruise and visited numerous countries in all seven continents with her husband. Trips included an around the world flight adventure, Antarctica, a family trip to the Galapagos, and most recently a cruise around Australia.

Marilyn was born and raised in Northlake, IL. Marilyn and Robert were married in 1977, after which the family spent a year at Winona Lake, IN. The family relocated to Freeport, IL, where they lived until their children finished high school. After living in downtown Chicago, the couple split time between Oak Brook, IL, and Middleton, WI, for the last two decades.

Marilyn was the beloved wife of Robert, Sr. for 45 years; loving mother of Jennifer (Bob) Linton of Chicago and Robert (Courtney) Maher, Jr. of Middleton; devoted step-mother of Kimberly Fields of Dallas, TX, and Jennie Caris of La Selva Beach, CA; proud grandmother to Abby and Emma Hornberger, Aidyn, Hadley, Lennon and Beckett Maher, A.J. Fields, and Meryn, Levin, Lena and Everett Caris; dear sister of Valerie (Mike Sproat) Bennett, James (Kathy) Olsen, late Kenneth (Amy) Olsen, and Joan (Steve) Rockwell. Marilyn was the fond and loving friend to many others, notably Kathy (Ed) Schultz, who was like a sister to her.

Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermack Rd., Westchester on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for memorial visitation with eulogies and shared remembrances at 7:00 p.m. followed by a brief prayer service. Interment private. A memorial in Marilyn’s name to the charity of your choice may be made in lieu of flowers.