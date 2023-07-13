Marilyn M. Bohn

May 2, 1943 - July 8, 2023

REEDSBURG - Marilyn M. Bohn, age 80, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

A Memorial Service for Marilyn will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at the Reedsburg Church of God with Pastor Debbie Sammons presiding. Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 Noon. Following the service, the family invites everyone to a Celebration of Life at Poor Nate's in Reedsburg, beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Marilyn was born on May 2, 1943 in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, the daughter of Elwin and Lucille (Scott) Tyler. She was married to Ben Weidling, Sr. for 25 years. Later, she married James Bohn in 1992 and they were married until his passing in 2010. Marilyn was a stay-at-home mother and raised her children. She spent many hours during the summer canning her garden produce. She loved to travel, especially by Amtrak, to Montana. Church, family and gardening were extremely special to Marilyn. She was a friendly and outgoing person and enjoyed meeting other people. Most important to Marilyn was her family and she truly loved them deeply and wanted to spend all her time with them.

Marilyn is survived by her loving children: Ben (Laura) Weidling Jr., Brad (Sharon) Weidling and Melanie Stenson; her sisters: Shirley Tobey and Gloria Cayse; her grandchildren: Lorna, Alyssa, Seth, Danielle, Hope and Hunter and her six great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Bohn; sisters: Betty, Sharon and Evie and brothers: Allen and Ray.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements.