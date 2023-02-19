Lippitt Guimond, Marilyn L. (Nee: Sellers) passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at her home encircled by her family’s love at age 88.

Marilyn was born in St. Louis, Mo., to Andrew Sellers and Ruby (Muzzy) Sellers. She attended Madison West High School and received her Bachelor’s degree in Home Economics from UW-Madison. She taught Home Economics for more than 30 years at Verona High School in Wisconsin.

Marilyn married her high school sweetheart, Graydon Lippitt on August 13, 1955. She was dedicated to her family and her two children, Gary and Lynn. Among other things, she loved to cook, sew, entertain, and take family cross-country trips. Her love and support created countless memories still cherished today. Marilyn and Graydon shared 26 years together before his death in 1981.

She started a new life adventure with her marriage to John Guimond in 1985. Together in their retirement they traveled the world. When not traveling, she enjoyed their home and prized saguaro cacti in Oro Valley, Ariz., where she hosted family and friends. She explored many artistic endeavors, including embroidery, ceramics, stained glass, bridge, quilting, and silversmithing. Every autumn, Marilyn and John road-tripped north for the UW Badger football season and to visit family. After John’s death in 2021, Marilyn returned to Wisconsin to be closer to family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She leaves many loved ones behind, including her son, Gary (Sheri) Lippitt; and daughter, Lynn (Rick) Stel. Grandchildren: Graydon (Natasha) Lippitt, Katharine Stel (Cory Hablewitz), Melissa (Dominic) Drezdzon-Stel, Amy Stel, Laura Lippitt (Shea O’Grady-Byrne) and Amy Lippitt. Great-grandchildren: Quinton, Rowan, and Marleau Lippitt. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patricia Grant (nee Sellers); both husbands; and granddaughter, Jenifer Lippitt.

Marilyn’s family sincerely thanks the staff of Bella Vista, Compassus Hospice, and Home Instead for their care and support.

A memorial service for Marilyn will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, at noon with the visitation beginning at 11 a.m.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Memorial donations in Marilyn’s memory can be directed to Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute (https://wai.wisc.edu/research/) or UW-Cancer Foundation (https://www.uwhealth.org/philanthropy).

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434