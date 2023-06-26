Marilyn K. Barnett

FALL RIVER - Marilyn K. Barnett, age 82, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at her home with her family at her side.

Marilyn was born in Topeka, KS and attended the famous Sumner School in Topeka while the well-known "Brown vs Board of Education of Topeka" Trials were going on.

After her folks moved to Leavenworth, she met her GI Joe and fell in love. They started their new life together on November 22, 1963 - the day President Kennedy was assassinated - and moved to Fountain Prairie.

Marilyn enjoyed being a member of the Fountain Prairie Homemakers, the Canasta Club and the Red White and Blue Club (the Fall River VFW ladies auxiliary). Marilyn enjoyed dining out with the ladies, her large Angel collection and being both a grandmother and great-grandmother.

Marilyn was employed at Barnett Bros., Inc. for many years before working at the Wisconsin Cheeseman in Sun Prairie. Upon retiring, she became the CDO (Chief Domestic Engineer) of their household, where she had NO TIME to get it all done.

She is survived by her husband Richard; her two daughters: Jacquelyn Burcham of Fox Lake and Michelle Barnett of Fall River; her sister, Diana Soter of AR; her brother, Art (Jaycee) Sheldon of Las Vegas, NV; her granddaughter, Lindsay (Ben) Franke of Fox Lake; and her four great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dollie (Goetting) Sheldon; her grandson, Travis Barnett and her granddaughter, Stephanie Barnett.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM, on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Doylestown. Rev. Grant Thies will officiate. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America or Agrace Hospice Care.

We encourage you to share your online condolences with Marilyn's family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.