May 14, 1938—Dec. 12, 2022

STOUGHTON—Marilyn J. Slagsvold, age 84, of Stoughton, passed away December 12, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born May 14, 1938, in Halsted, MN, where the hospital was above the US Post Office. She was born to Lester and Ethel (Kittleson) Estenson. Marilyn married Peter Slagsvold on August 1, 1959, in Fargo, ND.

Marilyn was an avid sports fan, big Brewer fan and went to Spring Training for 25 years; wintered in Arizona for 18 years; led two exercise groups in Stoughton for 17 years; loved golf; loved all flowers, especially hibiscus; going to Art Fair on the Square, Concerts on the Square; she lived in many places across the country before settling in Stoughton in 1996. She was a member of First Lutheran Church for 26 years and loved her church.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 63 years, Pete; daughters: Jill Heibult of Mesa, AZ, and Janet (Tom) Jacobson of Woodbury, MN; grandchildren: Meghan and Molly Jacobson of Minneapolis, Thad (Sarah) and Matthew Heibult, of Gilbert, AZ; special cousins: Mila Anderson and Bobbie Lien; sister-in-law, Arleen Oakland of Clearwater, FL. Special friend and coffee partner for 26 years, Marilyn Vandrell.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Gary.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday December 27, 2022, at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 310 E. Washington St. Stoughton with Rev. Bill Lehman presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the service at the church on Tuesday.

