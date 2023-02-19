Sept. 18, 1934 – Feb. 1, 2023

MADISON — Marilyn A. (Schwarz) Cefalu, age 88, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023 at Brookdale West. She was born on September 18, 1934, the youngest of seven children of Anthony and Susan (Berendes) Schwarz. Marilyn graduated from Edgewood High School.

Marilyn met the love of her life Jerome (Moe) Cefalu on a blind date arranged by two of their closest, lifelong friends. They were married on October 23, 1954. Together they raised six children.

Marilyn will be remembered for her love of adventure, traveling back and forth across the country with Moe in their RV along with many of their friends. She blessed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with the gifts of great literature, music, and the love of the outdoors. Marilyn was happiest reading a new book, digging in her garden with dirt under her fingernails, acquiring new rocks to add to her collection or beating her family in cards.

Marilyn is survived by her children Toni (Joe) Stoikes, Matt (Renee) Cefalu, Mark (Kathy) Cefalu, Johanna (Jim) Perry and Chris (Lisa) Cefalu. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Adam (Nicole), Jessica (Peter), Josephina, Emily (A. J.), James, Cole, Kelly (Austin), Nick, Celia, Rachel (Alex), Mitch, and Eric; and her beloved great-grandsons Cameron, Lorenzo, and Anthony.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Charles, and her six siblings, Antoinette Schwarz, Irene Leifert, Joyce Rupp, James Schwarz, John Schwarz, and Joseph Schwarz.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Madison West and Agrace Hospice Care for the loving care they provided their mother.

Per the family’s request a private service for immediate family will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Agrace Hospice Care.

