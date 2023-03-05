March 4, 1936—Feb. 27, 2023

Marilou Angevine (Butler) passed away at age 86, on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Agrace in Fitchburg. It is with profound sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was born March 4, 1936, the daughter of Henry Reed Butler and Elizabeth (Bates) Butler, in Madison.

Marilou graduated from Wisconsin High School in 1954, and attended the University of Wisconsin – Madison, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Marilou married her high school sweetheart, Jim Angevine, on June 15, 1957. While Jim was in medical school and completing his internship, she helped to support the couple working as a receptionist at Stebbins, Davis & Janicek in Madison and at Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago.

Sons Doug and Chuck were born during Jim’s residency at The University of Chicago, and daughter Julie during residency at Fitzsimons Army Hospital in Denver, CO. The family lived in Hawaii during the Vietnam War, where Marilou was a member of Kokokahi United Church of Christ in Kaneohe.

In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, when the family returned to Madison in 1968, Marilou served as a cub scout den mother, attended and taught Sunday School at Covenant Presbyterian Church, and volunteered with both Meals on Wheels and Oakwood Volunteer Drivers.

As the children became more independent, Marilou and several friends began Golden Key, an estate sale business which was a Madison staple for 18 years. Later, Marilou and Jim operated a small business, Books, etc., which enabled her to pursue her passion for antiques, small collectibles, and matting and framing.

Marilou and Jim enjoyed traveling to many countries, spending winters in Fort Myers Beach, attending Badger Basketball, and spending as much time with their grandchildren as possible. Marilou took pleasure in growing orchids, refinishing furniture, shelling and shell craft, and attending Capitol City Band concerts. She loved to be busy, found joy in simple things, and once said she’d never been bored. Marilou still met regularly with her Lakewood School Brownie group and cherished her lifelong friends. She also enjoyed her bridge groups and spending time with friends and family.

Marilou is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jim; sons: Doug (Karen) of Houston, Chuck (Peggy) of Madison; daughter, Julie (Karen) of Minneapolis; and grandchildren: Leslie, James, Maddie, and Charlie. She was proceeded in death by her parents and her two older siblings: Pete and Betty.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Albert Musa for his endless care and concern. We are grateful to the caregivers who supported Marilou over the last several months. We also wish to thank the staff at Agrace for their exceptional kindness and care during Marilou’s final days.

Donations can be made to Agrace, Capitol City Band, and Oakwood Foundation.

A celebration of Marilou’s life will take place later this spring at a later date to be determined. For updates regarding the celebration of life please go to www.cressfuneralservice.com.

