Marietta "Mary" J. Bockhorst

June 30, 1940 - May 30, 2023

WATERTOWN - Marietta "Mary" J. Bockhorst, 82, of Watertown, passed away peacefully at her home and surrounded by family Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Karl Walther officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Waterloo on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

Memorials, if desired, may be directed to St. Mark's Lutheran School, Watertown Senior Center, or Rainbow Hospice.

Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.

Marietta "Mary" Joan Jacoby was born June 30, 1940, in Illinois, the daughter of Orville and Flossie (nee Campbelle) Jacoby. She married Bernard "Bernie" Bockhorst on April 17, 1964, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Mary worked at Van Holten's in Waterloo and Trek in Oconomowoc. At a young age Mary worked alongside her siblings and parents on various family farms. Through the years she told many stories about work life on the farms and the lessons she learned.

Family gatherings were the highlight of her days where family meals were held and the competitive card playing of cribbage and euchre ensued. The gatherings were large and often included her brothers, sisters-in-law, children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and step-grandchildren.

But most of her time was spent with her daughter and grandson who lived with her and cared for her especially in the recent months. This gave her comfort as she enjoyed the company of family and treasured time with them.

Mary was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church and Watertown Senior Center. When she could no longer bowl in her league she looked forward to Thursday Wii Bowling at the Senior Center where she made many friends. Being a lover of games, she also looked forward to playing bingo and darts each week because she loved to socialize with people.

As an avid Brewer and Packer fan she watched every baseball and football game and enjoyed going to the games whenever possible.

Mary is survived by children: Brenda (Ken Guckenburg) Bockhorst of Watertown, William (Connie) Bockhorst of Mesa, AZ and Ken (Mary Beth) Bockhorst of Milwaukee; grandchildren: Belinda (Paul) Vicker, Josh Uebele, Ashley (Jarod) Wahmhoff, Allen Bockhorst; step-grandchildren: Nick (Hailey) Nowicki, Lucas (Katie) Nowicki, Lindsey (Joey) Salata, Breighana (Cody Trotter) Schweitzer, Cole (Tori) Delleree, Levi Delleree; great-grandchildren: Aiden Lewis, Ryu Vicker, Conrad Wahmhoff, Greylan Wahmhoff, Arlo Wahmhoff; and sisters-in-law: Bonnie, Betty and Barb Jacoby; and many nieces and nephews. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bernie, siblings; Alice Jacoby, Orville, Jr. Jacoby, Bob Jacoby, Dick Jacoby; son, David Bockhorst, and grandson, Chris Bockhorst.

The family would like to thank her doctor and all of the nurses who cared for her while she was ill and in hospice care at home with a special thank you to Nicole.