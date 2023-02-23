Aug. 16, 1931—Feb. 5, 2023

REEDSBURG—Marie T. Steinhorst, age 91, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Our House Senior Living in Reedsburg. She was a lifelong resident of Reedsburg. Marie was born August 16, 1931, in Cazenovia to Anthony and Louise (Keller) Braun and attended Webb High School in Reedsburg.

She married Gerald R. “Bud” Steinhorst on February 4, 1952, and they were married until his death in 2010. Their marriage was blessed with three children. Marie was an active member of the Reedsburg community. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Reedsburg Country Club, where she was a lady’s first flight champion in her younger days. She took part in skiing with her kids until she reached the “might break a leg” age and then retired to the chalet.

Another passion was her bridge club which she enjoyed for 60 years and of course her beloved “Culture Club” where she forged lifelong friendships with her best gal pals. She enjoyed her special dog Molly. She also worked part time at the Reedsburg Floral, doing floral design. She was a devoted wife and mother who supported her husband’s career and her children’s dreams. In later years she and her husband Bud traveled extensively to MN, Washington DC, and Southampton to visit their kids, Europe, Martha’s Vineyard and Branson, MO, as well. Holidays were always spent together with family, and they often spent winters in Phoenix, AZ, with many Reedsburg transplants.

Marie is survived by her children: Lynne Karward (Eldon) of Center City, MN, and Jeff Steinhorst of Milwaukee, WI (Formerly Sag Harbor, NY); three grandchildren: Ethan, Megan (Ian) and Caty; and many nieces and nephews.

She is further survived by her Culture Group: Elaine Olson, Jessie Conlin, Pat Hale, Lynn Bartels and Monica McDermott; and preceded in death by Mickey Garvey.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Steinhorst; infant daughter, Mary Ann; Dr. Edward and Rosalyn Vig, Roger and Sue Steinhorst; and siblings: Ray Braun, Alfred Braun, Bernard Braun, Herbert Braun, Evelyn Laguin, Genevieve Moyes, Edna Braun, Irene Mermer and Eleanor Braun.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday March 4, 2023, at 12:00 Noon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg with Father Pat Wendler presiding. Inurnment will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Loganville. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of mass at the church. A luncheon will follow the service at Reedsburg Country Club from 1:30 to 4:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Catholic Charities.

The family wishes to thank Casa de Oakes, Reedsburg Area Medical Center, Our House Senior Living, and Agrace Hospice for their care of mom.

