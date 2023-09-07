Marie Magdelyn Drolshagen

Oct. 13, 1927 - Aug. 25, 2023

Marie Magdelyn Drolshagen, age 95, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023 and will be remembered as a hard worker, her love of travel and one who always put everyone ahead of herself.

She was born on October 13, 1927 in Roxbury to Anton and Florentina (Breunig) Ballweg and raised three children.

Marie worked her whole life, first at Ballwegs Restaurant, then McNulty's Grocery Store, Pick N' Save and Cardinal Country Daycare.

She loved bowling, holding different bowling league positions through the years, especially teaming with her daughter, Pat on a women's league, traveling to various national bowling tournaments and also bowling with her son, Mike on mixed couples leagues. Marie was a great cook and baker and kept busy crocheting.

She was an avid Brewers, Packers and Badger football fan and enjoyed watching her sons play and coach baseball and softball. Later she enjoyed watching her grandsons and great-grandsons play various sports.

In her spare time, she loved playing cards, especially Euchere and Sheeps Head and was a member of the Happy Homemakers Club. She had a fondness of angels and amassed a sizeable collection.

Marie loved to travel. Summers to Northern Wisconsin with her brothers and sisters and many bus trips to various points of interest and the occasional casino. She enjoyed numerous trips to Florida and Colorado with her son, his sons and their families. She also went on a group trip to Las Vegas for the Badger football playoffs. Perhaps what meant the most to Marie was the visits from her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the family gatherings at her daughter's house where she could be found playing cards.

Survivors include her son, Michael of Columbus; and her daughter, Pat (Russ) Hoff of Columbus; five grandchildren: Bryan (Heather), Tina (Leroy), Caleb, Colin (Heidi), Curtis (Susie); five great-grandchildren: Peyton, CJ, Kimber, Kyland, Layla; a daughter-in-law, Dodi; two sisters: Bernadine (Richard) Mueller of Watertown, Rita Schlimgen of IN; two sisters-in-law: Catherine Ballweg, Lydia Ballweg; other relatives and friends.

Marie is preceded in death by her parents; son, Daniel in 2018; three brothers: Henry, Leonard and Sylvester Ballweg; sister, Barbara Cooper; former husband, Orville.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM, with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Columbus. Rev Grant Theis will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Jerome Cemetery, Columbus.

Memorials may be made to St. Jerome Catholic Church.

We encourage you to share your online condolences with Marie's family at jensonfuneralandcremation.com.

The family would like to thank Generations Hospice, Columbus Rehab and Nursing Home and Dr. Malzer for the care they provided.