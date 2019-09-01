PORTAGE - Marie Elizabeth Hilda Moentmann-Dobberfuhl-Cook was called to her Heavenly home just shy of her 101st birthday.
Marie was born on October 23, 1918, in St. Charles, Mo., the daughter of Carl H. and Marie C. (Wegener) Moentmann. In 1920, they relocated, along with extended family to Oak Park, Ill. Marie was confirmed at Grace Ev. Lutheran School, Oak Park, where she also graduated in 1932. Her confirmation verse is: “If you continue in My Word then you are My disciples indeed; and you shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free.” (John 8:31-32). Marie continued her education and graduated from the Chicago Lutheran Institute in 1936.
On November 26, 1942, at St. John’s LC-MS in Forest Park, Ill., Marie was lovingly joined together in Holy matrimony to Rudolph Wm Dobberfuhl (‘Rudy & Tootie’) until Rudy’s death on June 23, 1989.
On October 27, 1991, Marie married Edwin H. Cook of Villa Park, Ill. at Trinity LC-MS and lived ‘happily ever after’ until his death on October 7, 2008.
Marie will be remembered for her smile, keen wit and sense of humor, her hospitality, love of family and many close friends and for ‘her beloved cats.’ She was a lifelong devote Missouri Synod Lutheran and took refuge in the Lutheran Hymnal that gave her not only the gift of music but God’s precious Wrd both of which she so cherished.
Marie is survived by a younger brother, Karl Moentmann, Shrevesport, La.; her five children, David (Deborah) Dobberfuhl, Wheaton, Ill., Phil (Mary Jo) Dobberfuhl Oconomowoc, Steve (Deborah) Dobberfuhl, St. Charles, Ill., Connie (Rev. Dr. Marion) Hendrickson, DeForest, and Keith (Sonya) Dobberfuhl, Carol Stream, Ill.; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, and her son-in-law, Rev. Dr. Marion Hendrickson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Arlington, with the Rev. Christopher Amen officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Arlington.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
