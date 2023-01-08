Dec. 14, 1938—Jan. 2, 2023

MADISON—Marian Myrtle Heiking, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Our House Senior Living—Cambridge. She was born Dec. 14, 1938, to Adolph and Berdella (Goth) Dusek at Wisconsin General Hospital, in Madison, WI. She attended eight years in the one-room White School in Verona and graduated in 1957 from Sun Prairie High School. She then worked at Anchor Savings & Loan, Ohio Medical and lastly, at WPS. She was united in marriage on Sept. 17, 1966, to William Heiking, in Oregon, WI, at Holy Mother of Consolation Church.

Marian was an avid reader and a collector of postcards, stamps, coins, lighthouses, and angels. She was also very proud of her Czech heritage. She loved to listen to polkas, Daniel O’Donnell, and country music, all of which reminded her of dancing and good times at Turner Hall.

Marian is survived by daughter, Lisa (James) Walton; son, David (Tammy) Heiking, and grandchildren, Alisah Walton and James Walton, Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; parents, Adolph and Berdella; two brothers, Raymond and Marland; and sister, Margaret.

Thank you to Dr. Leila Midelfort, Visiting Angels, Cedarhurst Assisting Living and Our House Senior Living for all your wonderful care to Mom these last few years.

A graveside service will be held at SUNSET MEMORY GARDENS, 7302 Mineral Point Rd., Madison, at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, Mont., at www.stlabre.org. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

