Marian L. Kaesberg

Marian graduated from Madison Central High School in 1951. Marian met her future husband, Paul J. Kaesberg, a UW professor, while she worked in the Soils Department at the University. Marian and Paul were married on June 13, 1953, after which Marian excelled in the role of mother and homemaker. Marian was an avid Badger fan; she and Paul were 50-year season ticket holders in basketball and nearly that long in football. Marian traveled extensively. Highlights include Hawaii, a western road trip to Yellowstone, and annual vacations in Waupaca, Wis. She also traveled to Europe, including Germany, England, and The Netherlands (where she met the queen). Marian delivered “Meals on Wheels” for many years as Paul drove. Marian loved games, such as Canasta and Boggle with dear sister Bev, euchre with her grandchildren, and mahjong with her Oakwood friends. She also played volleyball with friends into her 70s.