Oct. 16, 1933 – Sept. 4, 2022
MADISON — Marian L. Kaesberg (nee Hanneman), age 88, passed away on September 4, 2022, at her home in Madison, Wis. Marian was born on October 16, 1933, in Madison, Wis., to Michael and Marion Hanneman.
Marian graduated from Madison Central High School in 1951. Marian met her future husband, Paul J. Kaesberg, a UW professor, while she worked in the Soils Department at the University. Marian and Paul were married on June 13, 1953, after which Marian excelled in the role of mother and homemaker. Marian was an avid Badger fan; she and Paul were 50-year season ticket holders in basketball and nearly that long in football. Marian traveled extensively. Highlights include Hawaii, a western road trip to Yellowstone, and annual vacations in Waupaca, Wis. She also traveled to Europe, including Germany, England, and The Netherlands (where she met the queen). Marian delivered “Meals on Wheels” for many years as Paul drove. Marian loved games, such as Canasta and Boggle with dear sister Bev, euchre with her grandchildren, and mahjong with her Oakwood friends. She also played volleyball with friends into her 70s.
Marian is survived by her three sons: Paul R. Kaesberg (Helen Marie Rice) of Sacramento, Calif., James K. Kaesberg (Kathryn) of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and Peter R. Kaesberg (Colette M. Couillard) of Eau Claire, Wis.; and her sister, Beverly Sloan, and brother, Robert, both of Madison; four grandchildren: Julia Kaesberg Dye (Keith), Eric Kaesberg, Kathleen Rice (James Bek Vilaysack), and Ben Rice; three great-grandchildren: Annabelle, Emily and Sophia; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Paul J. Kaesberg; and her parents.
A memorial service will be held at OAKWOOD VILLAGE, UNIVERSITY WOODS AT RESURRECTION CHAPEL, 6201 Mineral Point Road, Madison, 53705, on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in her memory to PBS Wisconsin, Vilas Communications Hall, 821 University Avenue, Madison, WI, 53706.
