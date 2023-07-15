Marian H. Schwartz

Feb. 3, 1938 - July 9, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Marian H. Schwartz, age 85 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam.

Marian was born on February 3, 1938, the daughter of Louis and Goldie (McClelland) Mikish. On September 6, 1956, she was united in marriage to her husband, James Schwartz. She worked in dental administration for many years. Marian cherished time spent with others, and especially loved her grandchildren. She enjoyed crafting, shopping, knitting, and really liked flowers.

Marian is survived by her children, Debra (Roger) Syse of Beaver Dam, Michael (Jackie) Schwartz of West Bend, Jeffrey (Toni) Schwartz of Fond du Lac, and Thomas (Rita) Schwartz of Beaver Dam; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Florine "Mick" Johnson; sister-in-law, Gwen Mikish; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim in 2016; brother, Ervin; and other relatives.

In honoring Marian's wishes, private family services will be held.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.