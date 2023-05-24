Marian E. Moyer

July 30, 1938 - May 19, 2023

MADISON - Marian E. Moyer (Wildey), age 84, of Madison, died at Marshfield Hospital on Friday, May 19, 2023.

Born July 30, 1938, in Clermont County, OH, the daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Wildey. Marian graduated from New Richmond High School and went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree from The Ohio State University. She enjoyed her time teaching, including years at High Point Christian School. Her life's passion was her faith and family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren benefitted from hours spent with Marian as she dedicated many years to the care and enjoyment of the children.

On July 31, 1960, she married D. David Moyer.

Survivors include her husband, D. David Moyer; her children: Pamela Warriner, David Daniel (Diane) Moyer, Lisa (Dale) Le Duc; her grandchildren: Cathleen (Dave) Heath, Colton Warriner, Annelle Moyer, Daniel Moyer, Emma Le Duc, and Caleb Moyer; her great-grandchildren: Phillip and Theodore Heath; and many loved extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws; her siblings: Carl Wildey, Thomas Wildey, and Lois Ireton; her sister-in-law, Janet English; and son-in-law, George Warriner.

We are celebrating her arrival in heaven, please join us on Friday, May 26, 2023, at OUR REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1701 McKenna Blvd. in Madison. Visitation begins at 3:00 PM, service at 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran School in Marian's name.

