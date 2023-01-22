April 14, 1927 – Jan. 15, 2023
MADISON — Marian A. Drinkwater, age 95, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Skaalen Assisted Living in Stoughton, Wis. Marian was born in Mauston, Wis., on April 14, 1927, the daughter of Harry and Julia (Riley) Wells.
Private entombment was held at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona. A Celebration of Marian’s Life will be held at a later date.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services
Madison
(608) 442-0477
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services
Madison
(608) 442-0477