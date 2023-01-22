 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marian A. Drinkwater

April 14, 1927 – Jan. 15, 2023

MADISON — Marian A. Drinkwater, age 95, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Skaalen Assisted Living in Stoughton, Wis. Marian was born in Mauston, Wis., on April 14, 1927, the daughter of Harry and Julia (Riley) Wells.

Private entombment was held at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona. A Celebration of Marian’s Life will be held at a later date.

