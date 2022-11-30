MADISON — Marguerite L. Pedracine passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the age of 95, after battling the complications of growing old.

Born in Bear Valley Wis., Marguerite had a long and fulfilling life. She was the other half of “Pedracine Rentals” managing bookkeeping and apartment leases that catered to UW students. This garnered friendships that spanned over 55 years. On top of all that she managed to raise four children. In her spare time Marguerite was an avid bridge player and gardener. She made braided rugs, quilts, refinished furniture, and knitted caps for newborns at Meriter Hospital.

She was best known among her progeny for her delicious cinnamon sweet rolls and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. Fond memories include huge pots of Italian sausage in bubbling tomato sauce. Not bad for a red headed Irish girl!

Marguerite was preceded in death by Leroy “Bud” Pedracine her husband of 67 years and seven siblings. She is survived by her children Allan (Georgia), Marcia (Tom), Steven (Leticia) and David; Grandchildren Christopher, Nicholas, Andrew, Nathan, Caitlin, Nathalie, Sarah, and Lauren; Great-Grandchildren Nicky, Anabelle, Harvey, Margot, Owen.

All friends, family and tenants will remember Marguerite for her feistiness. She loved all things Badger and Packer, and it is only fitting that she passed during a game. We love you and miss you already Mom/Granny! In lieu of flowers we suggest you give someone you love a hug or do something kind for another.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Good Shepherd Parish at St. James Catholic Church, 1204 St. James Court, with Monsignor Tom Baxter presiding. A private interment will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery.

