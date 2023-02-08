Oct. 02, 1932—Feb. 06, 2023

Margot P. Alwin died peacefully on February 06, 2023, at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center in Reedsburg WI.

Margot was born in Kaiserslautern, Germany, on October 02, 1932, to Barbara (Clemens ) and Johannes Gooss. She met the love of her life, Leo, when he was stationed in Kaiserslautern. They were married on June 9, 1956.

Margot was a survivor of Nazi torn Germany. She was the epitome of “adversity builds resiliency.” While Leo was serving in the military, Margot was the backbone of the family through the many moves in the next 16 years and handling family and cultural challenges. She became a United States Naturalized Citizen on June 21, 1963, in Anchorage, AK.

She was an awesome cook who could make wonderful meals from what was in the cupboard. She never used measuring cups or spoons. She learned to knit at a very young age. Margot loved swimming, dancing, and old movies. Margot loved to laugh and had a wonderful sense of humor. She used to say, “I was the youngest and now I’m the oldest.”

Margot taught her children how to live life and be survivors. She was infamous for saying, “I’m not going to give myself a headache over that.” In other words, life goes on.

Margot enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, going to Ho-Chunk with Leo, and sitting on the front porch of their home with music on in the background.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; her parents; seven brothers and sisters; son, Otto Alwin; and son-in-law, Tom O’Flahrity.

Survivors include, daughter, Barbara O’Flahrity (David Witthuhn) of Reedsburg; sons: Steven Alwin of North Freedom, and Peter Alwin (Kristi Leeser) of Baraboo; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

The family would like to thank the Reedsburg Area Medical Center and Reedsburg Senior Life Center for their support in making Margot’s last days comfortable.

Private service will be held at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home.