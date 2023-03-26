Formerly of Milwaukee. Margie was reunited with her husband, Preston, on Friday, March 17, 2023.

A loving mother of three daughters: Almetra, Tyshun, and Sybil. Grandmother of eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings: Rosetta, Fannie, Thomas, and Ethel. Along with other relatives and friends.

Visitation Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. Visitation will be held again on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 a.m.

