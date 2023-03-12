VERMONT TOWNSHIP—Margaret (Schlough) Cushman, age 89, died on Monday, March 6, 2023. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Family and friends who wish to view the Mass via LIVE STREAM may visit Margaret’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday. There will be a light luncheon in the social hall after the Mass. Burial will be in St. Barnabas Catholic Cemetery, Mazomanie.