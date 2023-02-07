Feb. 18, 1937 – Jan. 24, 2023

FLORENCE, Ariz. — Margaret Ruby (Corcoran) Stefan, age 85, of Florence, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at her home with family by her side. Margaret (Peggy) is survived by her stepchildren Ricky (Leanna), Laurie (Wayne), Dorie (Douglas), and Randy (Kathleen) as well as 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald, on September 11, 2022.

Peggy was born February 18, 1937, in Madison, Wis. She was preceded in death by her father, George, and mother, Hazel, a brother, Robert (Bob) and sisters Mary Jane, Georgia, Virginia (Ginny), and Kathylene (Katie). Peggy is survived by many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and great nephews. She is also survived by one very special niece, Laura Ross, who talked to Peggy daily and was by her side when she was in the hospital. Peggy especially enjoyed going to Laura’s cabin in the mountains.

As a child, Peggy was quite an accomplished speed skater. Little Ruby (as they called her then) held the 220-meter Madison record at age twelve. Peggy completed her undergraduate work at Edgewood College in Madison, Wis., and received her master’s degree at the University of Minnesota. Peggy was a member of the Dominican Order for 13 years. She later went on to teach all grade levels from kindergarten to eighth grade in various public and parochial schools in Minnesota, Maryland, and Illinois. In 1982, she moved, with two beloved dogs, to her ranchette in rural Neshkoro, Wis., where she trained horses in dressage and jumping. She also had a hobby of making handmade pottery. At the end of her career, Peggy was the school principal of St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Princeton for 15 years and had a very special bond with the school’s priest, Father Grubba. Peggy retired in August 1999.

Peggy married Gerald Stefan in October 1999. They split their time between Wisconsin and Arizona, eventually living full-time in Florence, Arizona. Peggy learned to golf in Florence, growing to love the game. She had 4 hole-in-ones on the course near their home. Always strong in her faith, Peggy served as a lector and an extraordinary minister of communion at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Peggy was also blessed to have many warm and loving friends in her Florence Gardens community who made her laugh and provided support throughout her illness.

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 1211 W. Main St., Princeton, Wis., with Father Grubba officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service and a light lunch will follow mass. Interment will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. John Catholic Church.

