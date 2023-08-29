Margaret "Neva" Donaldson

Nov. 14, 1921 - Aug. 22, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Margaret "Neva" (Rumbell) Donaldson, age 101 and 9 months, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Eagles Wings in Beaver Dam, WI with her daughter by her side.

Margaret "Neva" was born on November 14, 1921 to Ernest and Lucille (Jach) Rumbell in Detroit, MI.

Neva attended Manistee High School and graduated in 1939. After high school she became a Bell Telephone Operator.

In high school she meet her future husband, Robert M. Donaldson. They married on May 8, 1944 and moved to Jacksonville, FL where Bob, who was in the Navy, was stationed.

Being a Navy wife they moved around quite a bit. They were on the West coast, Tennessee, Florida, Cuba and Georgia. Bob retired in 1970 and they moved back to Michigan.

When their youngest daughter graduated from high school they started going South for the winters. In their spare time Neva and Bob loved to Square and Round Dance.

Neva enjoyed gardening, cooking and reading. She did sew, but always said, I am going up to sew, meaning upstairs. She always made her girls formals for school and dances.

Neva is survived by her three daughters: Kathleen (Glenn) Fichter, Jean (Terry) Sullivan and Christine Hilbrich; she is also survived by her grandchildren: Jackie (Steve) Olson, Sue Bergman (special friend, Bill Beck), Michele (Chris) Highland, Pam (Clay) Colwell, Cassie (Kyle) Rockefeller and Brandon (Samantha) Hilbrich; also survived by her 10 great-grandchildren: Amanda Lafferty, Maddie (Jacob) Cavender, Riley Highland, Loren McGarl, Patrick McGarl, Gabbie Paniagua, Alyssa Wirgau, Ellie Rockefeller, Mason Hilbrich and Reagan Rockefeller.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bob in 2011 and son-in-law, Greg Hilbrich, her brother, Joe Rumbell, and sister, Marion Harned, and many other relatives.

No formal funeral services will be held, and cremation is to take place. Interment will take place in Michigan at a later date.

The family would like to thank Hillside Hospice for all their care and all the staff at Eagles Wings, where she was a resident for six years.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.