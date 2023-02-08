TOWN OF MIDDLETON—Margaret “Manzi” Ann Sather, beloved wife, mother of three, and friend to many, passed away on Decemer 20, 2022, at the age of 90. She died in her home in Deer Run Heights, holding her youngest son’s hand, with her beloved dog at her feet, listening to her favorite John Denver album.

Margaret was born in 1932, in Chicago to immigrants, Oscar and Ann Eberle from St. Galen, Switzerland, and grew up in Chicago, then Park Ridge. She was raised with a love of piano at which she excelled, and studied piano at Northwestern University School of Music, then received a teaching degree from National College of Education in Evanston, declaring she did not want to spend her life in practice studios, but rather wanted to share the joys of music with young people the way it had been shared with her.

In her twenties and early thirties, Manzi taught school in Lincoln Elementary School in Park Ridge, IL, and in Germany. Always passionate about her Swiss heritage, she also spent several periods living and working in Switzerland. Margaret held a dual citizenship—American and Swiss.

In her early thirties, Margaret taught underprivileged children in summer school programs at the University of Illinois and Ohio State University. She earned her masters degree in Children’s Theater from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1965. During that time, she fell in love with the Madison area... and with her future husband, Arvid “Bud” Sather. They were each other’s bedrock for 57 exquisite years.

Margaret’s love for music continued after school, culminating in the 1960s and 1970s with an accomplished career in folk music. Starting as a folk singer at Old Town Mother Blue’s and coffee houses in the Chicago area, she eventually recorded four LP albums on the Cuca Records label. To this day, every Christmas, friends recount re-listening to her cheerful Christmas record, on December Five and Twenty.

Margaret spent much of the 1970s and 1980s raising her three children and caring for her mother who lived with them. Because of Margaret, the Sather house was known as social hub for the children of Deer Run Heights at the time. The home was also welcoming to more than just humans... over the years Margaret cared for may rescue cats, several dogs, and even a parrot.

Outside of her home, Margaret volunteered many hours driving for Meals on Wheels, and playing her folk music in nursing homes. She gave of herself to others unconditionally throughout her life and demonstrated her love for the people in her life, and even strangers, with her selfless service.

Margaret will be remembered for her generosity, kindness, sense of humor and compassion. Margaret will be profoundly missed, but never forgotten by all those whose lives she shared and touched.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and older brother; Dr. Robert Eberle. She is survived by her husband, Arvid “Bud” Sather; and children: Andrew (Orinda, CA), Erika (Arlington, VA), and Luke (Middleton, WI).

A Celebration of Life will be held in Middleton in Spring, 2023.

Donations may be made to the charities of one’s choice.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave. Madison

(608) 238-8406